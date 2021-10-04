Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: IRCTC, Tata Consumer, Dixon and more

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start the week on a flat note, amid weakness across other Asian markets. At 8:45 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of NSE's Nifty50 index in India -- were up 8.5 points at 17,538.5, suggesting a muted start ahead on Dalal Street.

Equities in other Asian markets dipped as concerns about China’s property sector and inflation worries offset upbeat US data and positive news on new drugs to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Trading in shares of debt-laden China Evergrande was suspended after it missed a key interest payment on its offshore debt obligation for the second time last week.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.3 percent. The index marked its first quarterly fall in six quarters. Hong Kong led the decline with a 1.9 percent fall in the Hang Seng index. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index erased earlier gains to stand 1.4 percent lower at a one-month low.

Chinese mainland markets will be closed until Thursday for the National Day holiday while South Korean markets were also shut on Monday.

S&P 500 E-Mini futures were down 0.2 percent in early Asian trade, suggesting a weak start in the US on Monday.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy IRCTC for a target price of Rs 3,850 with a stop loss at Rs 3,760

Buy Indus Towers for a target of Rs 320 with a stop loss at Rs 311

Sell PI Industries for a target of Rs 3,055 with a stop loss at Rs 3,135

Sell Tata Consumer for a target of Rs 790 with a stop loss at Rs 810

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bata for a target of Rs 1,900 with a stop loss at Rs 1,810

Buy Dixon Tech for a target of Rs 5,100 with a stop loss at Rs 4,760

Buy ITC for a target of Rs 245 with a stop loss at Rs 230

Buy Tata Motors for a target of Rs 344 with a stop loss at Rs 328