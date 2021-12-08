Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: IRCTC, IGL, Airtel and more

Indian equity benchmarks continued to rise after a gap-up opening on Wednesday, as Dalal Street awaited the outcome of the RBI's three-day policy review. The Sensex index surged as much as 746.6 points or 1.3 percent to touch 58,380.2 in early deals, and the broader Nifty50 benchmark climbed to as high as 17,390.1, up 213.4 points or 1.2 percent from its previous close.

Equities in other Asian markets extended gains amid a global relief rally on positive news in early reports about the potential impact of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.4 percent in early hours. Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 1.1 percent.

China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.1 percent and South Korea's KOSPI 0.9 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was flat and Singapore's Straits Times was down 0.3 percent.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.3 percent in Asia. On Tuesday, the three main Wall Street indices finished 1.1-3 percent higher backed by a rally in technology stocks, as investors shrugged off concerns about the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss at Rs 1,495

Buy IRCTC with a stop loss at Rs 790

Buy Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) with a stop loss at Rs 485

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Havells for a target of Rs 1,440 with a stop loss at Rs 1,398

Buy Raymond for a target of Rs 659 with a stop loss at Rs 628

Buy NALCO for a target of Rs 101 with a stop loss at Rs 94.50