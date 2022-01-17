Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: IRCTC, HDFC Bank, HUL and more

Indian benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, look set to open lower on Monday. The Singapore Exchange-traded Nifty50 futures were down 0.5 percent at 18,192 early Monday, indicating that the benchmark Indian indices may have a lower start.

On Friday, the Sensex ended at 61,223, down 12.3 points from its previous close, and the Nifty lost 2.1 points to settle at 18,255.8.

Meanwhile, Asian share markets started the week on a cautious note on Monday ahead of US earnings season and a slew of Chinese economic data. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed, while Japan's Nikkei bounced 0.8 percent after losing 1.2 percent last week. S&P 500 futures were flat, while Nasdaq futures slipped 0.1 percent.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

HDFC Bank is a buying opportunity at any point of time for long-term investors. For the short-term traders it is a clear avoid.

Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 675.

Buy BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 385.

Buy IRCTC with a stop loss of Rs 875.

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 2,325 and a target of Rs 2,410.

Buy Voltas with a stop loss of Rs 1,275 and a target of Rs 1,350.

Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,520 and a target of Rs 1,580.

Sell Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) with a stop loss of Rs 2,390 and a target of Rs 2,300