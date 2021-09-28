Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: IRCTC, Granules, Dixon Tech and more

Indian shares are likely to start Tuesday's session on a flat note amid weakness in other Asian markets following a mixed session on Wall Street overnight. At 8:27 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of NSE's Nifty50 benchmark index in India -- were up 31.5 points or 0.2 percent at 17,887, suggesting a mildly positive start ahead on Dalal Street.

Equities in other Asian markets mainly drifted lower on Tuesday as investors continued to fret over China Evergrande Group's unsolved debt crisis. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.1 percent following a mixed session on Wall Street. Japan's Nikkei was down 0.6 percent.

The future of Evergrande -- the world's most indebted property developer -- is being scrutinised by investors after the company last Friday did not meet a deadline to make an interest payment to offshore bond holders. Evergrande has 30 days to make the payment before it falls into default.

S&P 500 E-Mini futures were nearly unchanged in early Asian trade, suggesting a flat start ahead on Wall Street.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Bajaj Auto for a target price of Rs 3,960 with a stop loss at Rs 3,880

Buy IRCTC for a target of Rs 3,890 with a stop loss at Rs 3,800

Sell Granules for a target of Rs 312 with a stop loss at Rs 324

Sell Cholamandalam Finance for a target of Rs 562 with a stop loss at Rs 580

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Dixon Tech for a target of Rs 4,650 with a stop loss at Rs 4,420

Sell Divi's Laboratories for a target of Rs 4,820 with a stop loss at Rs 4,973

Buy Hero MotoCorp for a target of Rs 3,000 with a stop loss at Rs 2,873

Buy Maruti Suzuki for a target of Rs 7,570 with a stop loss at Rs 7,335