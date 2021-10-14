Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Infosys, ITC, Federal Bank, and more

By CNBCTV18.com | Oct 14, 2021, 10:52 AM IST (Updated)

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to trade higher on Thursday amid positive global cues. At 9:00 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of NSE's Nifty50 index in India -- were up 72 points or 0.4 percent at 18,250.

Equities in other Asian markets were rising as the dollar eased and longer-dated bonds rallied on Thursday as investors reckoned on inflation bringing forward rate hikes around the world.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained half a percent. Japan's Nikkei was climbed 1 percent. The Shanghai Composite was marginally softer while Hong Kong markets were closed for a holiday.

S&P 500 E-Mini futures were up 0.3 percent in early Asian trade, suggesting a mildly positive start in the US on Wednesday. Overnight on Wall Street, S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed higher while Dow Jones ended flat.

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Cholamandalam Investment & Finance for a target of Rs 620 with a stop loss at Rs 585

Buy ITC for a target of Rs 260 with a stop loss at Rs 244

Buy Federal Bank for a target of Rs 101 with a stop loss at Rs 90

Buy Godrej Consumer Products for a target of Rs 1,035 with a stop loss at Rs 1,100

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Larsen and Toubro (L&T) with a stop loss of Rs 1,700