0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

market | IST

Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Infosys, ITC, Federal Bank, and more

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Mini

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to trade higher on Thursday amid positive global cues. At 9:00 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of NSE's Nifty50 index in India -- were up 72 points or 0.4 percent at 18,250.
Equities in other Asian markets were rising as the dollar eased and longer-dated bonds rallied on Thursday as investors reckoned on inflation bringing forward rate hikes around the world.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained half a percent. Japan's Nikkei was climbed 1 percent. The Shanghai Composite was marginally softer while Hong Kong markets were closed for a holiday.
S&P 500 E-Mini futures were up 0.3 percent in early Asian trade, suggesting a mildly positive start in the US on Wednesday. Overnight on Wall Street, S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed higher while Dow Jones ended flat. 
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Cholamandalam Investment & Finance for a target of Rs 620 with a stop loss at Rs 585
Buy ITC for a target of Rs 260 with a stop loss at Rs 244
Buy Federal Bank for a target of Rs 101 with a stop loss at Rs 90
Buy Godrej Consumer Products for a target of Rs 1,035 with a stop loss at Rs 1,100
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Larsen and Toubro (L&T) with a stop loss of Rs 1,700

Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 1,662

First Published:  IST
Note To Readers

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.