  Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Infosys, Escorts, Titan and more

market | IST

Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Infosys, Escorts, Titan and more

Indian shares are likely to start Wednesday's session on a negative note tracking sharp losses across global markets. At 8:45 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of NSE's Nifty50 benchmark index in India -- were down 96 points or 0.5 percent at 17,671.5, suggesting a weak opening ahead on Dalal Street.
Equities in other Asian markets lost ground as investors fretted over economic uncertainties that caused a spike in US benchmark bond yields and pushed the dollar to a more than 10-month high. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.4 percent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index was down 2.4 percent.
Doubts are re-emerging over the global recovery at a time when the US central bank is set to taper stimulus and the Biden administration is stuck in contentious debt ceiling negotiations that could lead to a government shutdown.
Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 index fell two percent in its biggest one-day percentage drop since May.
S&P 500 E-Mini futures were up around half a percent in early Asian trade on Wednesday, suggesting a positive start ahead on Wall Street.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Escorts for a target of Rs 1,520 with a stop loss at Rs 1,470
Buy Titan for a target of Rs 2,170 with a stop loss at Rs 2,100
Sell IGL for a target of Rs 510 with a stop loss at Rs 522
Sell STAR for a target of Rs 578 with a stop loss at Rs 592
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy BHEL for a target of Rs 64 with a stop loss at Rs 58.5
Buy HPCL for a target of Rs 305 with a stop loss at Rs 285
Sell Havells for a target of Rs 1,335 with a stop loss at Rs 1,387
Sell Infosys below Rs 1,675 for a target of Rs 1,645 with a stop loss at Rs 1,690
Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published:  IST
Note To Readers

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.