Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Infosys, Escorts, Titan and more

Indian shares are likely to start Wednesday's session on a negative note tracking sharp losses across global markets. At 8:45 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of NSE's Nifty50 benchmark index in India -- were down 96 points or 0.5 percent at 17,671.5, suggesting a weak opening ahead on Dalal Street.

Equities in other Asian markets lost ground as investors fretted over economic uncertainties that caused a spike in US benchmark bond yields and pushed the dollar to a more than 10-month high. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.4 percent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index was down 2.4 percent.

Doubts are re-emerging over the global recovery at a time when the US central bank is set to taper stimulus and the Biden administration is stuck in contentious debt ceiling negotiations that could lead to a government shutdown.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 index fell two percent in its biggest one-day percentage drop since May.

S&P 500 E-Mini futures were up around half a percent in early Asian trade on Wednesday, suggesting a positive start ahead on Wall Street.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Escorts for a target of Rs 1,520 with a stop loss at Rs 1,470

Buy Titan for a target of Rs 2,170 with a stop loss at Rs 2,100

Sell IGL for a target of Rs 510 with a stop loss at Rs 522

Sell STAR for a target of Rs 578 with a stop loss at Rs 592

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy BHEL for a target of Rs 64 with a stop loss at Rs 58.5

Buy HPCL for a target of Rs 305 with a stop loss at Rs 285

Sell Havells for a target of Rs 1,335 with a stop loss at Rs 1,387

Sell Infosys below Rs 1,675 for a target of Rs 1,645 with a stop loss at Rs 1,690