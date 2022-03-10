Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Infosys, Bajaj Auto, and more

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-up opening on Thursday amid a rebound across global markets as oil prices pulled back sharply after fanning inflationary fears. At 8:06 am, Singapore Exchange Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 292 points or 1.8 percent at 16,637, having risen as much as 297.5 points earlier in the day.

Equities in other Asian markets clocked strong gains on Thursday after days of weakness fuelled by concerns about the Russia-Ukraine war. Ukraine and Russia looked to resume diplomatic talks and the UAE said it supports hiking oil output to ease wild swings in energy markets. Crude oil prices eased, with benchmark Brent retreating nearly 15 percent from Wednesday's high of $132 a barrel.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.3 percent at the last count. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 3.4 percent, and China's Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong's Hang Seng up 1.8 percent each. South Korea's KOSPI was up 2.1 percent and Singapore's Straits Times up 1.4 percent.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.1 percent in early hours. On Wednesday, the three main Wall Street indices finished 2-3.6 percent higher, led by strength in financial and tech shares.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy IEX with a stop loss at Rs 216

Buy Adani Enterprises with a stop loss at Rs 1,608

Buy BHEL with a stop loss at Rs 49.85

Buy Infosys with a stop loss at Rs 1,791

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Bajaj Auto for a target of Rs 3,430 with a stop loss at Rs 3,300

Buy Grasim for a target of Rs 1,525 with a stop loss at Rs 1,475

Buy Apollo Tyres for a target of Rs 184 with a stop loss at Rs 174.5