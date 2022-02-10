Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Indian Oil, PVR, Cholamandalam Investment and more

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to make a positive start on Thursday, ahead of the outcome of the RBI's policy statement. At 8:44 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 34.5 points or 0.2 percent at 17,518.5. All eyes were on the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee, which began three-day deliberations on Tuesday. ( Catch all RBI policy updates here

Equities in other Asian markets were a mixed bag on Thursday, as investors awaited the release of US consumer inflation data due later in the day.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2 percent at the last count. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.1 percent, but China's Shanghai Composite down 0.1 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 0.3 percent. South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.1 percent and Singapore's Straits Times down 0.4 percent.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.3 percent.

On Wednesday, the three main Wall Street indices surged 0.9-2.1 percent boosted by a surge in growth stocks thanks to a pause in rising interest rates. Upbeat earnings reports also aided investor sentiment.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Cholamandalam Investment for a target price of Rs 708 with a stop loss at Rs 670

Buy Coal India for a target of Rs 174 with a stop loss at Rs 165.5

Buy HAL for a target of Rs 1,450 with a stop loss at Rs 1,400

Buy Indian Oil for a target of Rs 126 with a stop loss at Rs 118.50

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss at Rs 666

Buy PVR with a stop loss at Rs 1,606

Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss at Rs 726