Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Indian Oil, JSPL, Coal India and more

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to make a gap-down start on Monday amid weakness across global markets amid escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions. At 8:55 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 214 points or 1.2 percent at 17,140.

Equities in other Asian markets fell as warning Russia could invade Ukraine at any time sent oil prices to a seven-year high. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.4 percent at the last count.

Japan's Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng indices were down 1.3 percent each. China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.3 percent. South Korea's KOSPI was down two percent and Singapore's Straits Times half a percent.

S&P 500 futures were flat. On Friday, Wall Street indices tumbled, with the S&P 500 falling 1.9 percent, the Dow Jones 1.4 percent and the technology stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite 2.8 percent.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Sell ABB India for a target of Rs 2,125 with a stop loss at Rs 2,200

Sell Coforge for a target of Rs 4,400 with a stop loss at Rs 4,580

Sell IRCTC for a target of Rs 790 with a stop loss at Rs 836

Buy IOC for a target of Rs 127 with a stop loss at Rs 121

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy JSPL with a stop loss at Rs 418

Buy Coal India with a stop loss at Rs 161

Sell Apollo Tyres with a stop loss at Rs 226.5