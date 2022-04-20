Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Indian Oil, Apollo Hospitals, Godrej Consumer and more

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to open mildly higher on Wednesday amid a mixed trend across global markets. At 8:49 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 113 points or 0.7 percent at 17,043. Investors awaited more of earnings reports from India Inc for cues.

Equities in other Asian markets were a mixed bag in early hours despite a strong session on Wall Street overnight. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.3 percent at the last count.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.6 percent and Singapore's Straits Times up 0.8 percent, but China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.4 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 0.2 percent and South Korea's KOSPI down 0.3 percent.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.5 percent.

On Tuesday, the three main Wall Street indices surged on the back of stronger-than-expected corporate earnings, though bleak forecasts on global economic growth pushed up bond yields and drove down oil.

The S&P 500 rose 1.6 percent, the Dow Jones 1.5 percent and the technology stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite 2.2 percent.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy IGL with a stop loss at Rs 370

Buy ONGC with a stop loss at Rs 173

Sell Cipla with a stop loss at Rs 1,038

Sell Godrej Consumers with a stop loss at Rs 805

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Apollo Hospitals for a target of Rs 4,885 with a stop loss at Rs 4,780

Buy Coal India for a target of Rs 202 with a stop loss at Rs 195.5

Buy IOC for a target of Rs 134.5 with a stop loss at Rs 128.5