Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: IndiaMart, MRF, Jubilant FoodWorks and more

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to make a muted start on Monday amid weakness across Asian markets. At 8:55 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of NSE's Nifty50 index in India -- were down 6.5 points at 17,913.

Equities in other Asian markets slipped as global inflation angst favoured commodities as a hedge over US equities. Rising US bond yields lifted the dollar to two-and-a-half year peaks against the Japanese yen.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.2 percent. Japan's Nikkei lost 0.5 percent, after shedding 2.5 percent last week.

On Wall Street, two of the three main indices fell 0.2-0.5 percent on Friday whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average gauge finished flat.

Data showed US jobs rose far less than expected in September, but not slow enough to throw the Federal Reserve off its presumed course of tapering asset purchases this year.

S&P 500 E-Mini futures were down 0.2 percent in early Asian trade, suggesting a sluggish start ahead on Wall Street.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy UPL for different targets with a stop loss at Rs 723

Buy Jubilant Food for different targets with a stop loss at Rs 3,916

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bank of Baroda for a target of Rs 94 with a stop loss at Rs 86

Buy IndiaMart for a target of Rs 9,300 with a stop loss at Rs 8,575

Buy MRF for a target of Rs 89,000 with a stop loss at Rs 84,500

Buy L&T Infotech for a target of Rs 6,200 with a stop loss at Rs 5,875