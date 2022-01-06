Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: India Cements, JSW Steel, Voltas more

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to make a gap-down opening on Thursday tracking weakness across global markets, after minutes of the last Fed meeting signaled earlier-than-expected rate hikes. At 8:56 am, Singapore Exchange Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 157.5 points or 0.9 percent at 17,816.

Equities in other Asian markets fell tracking deep losses on Wall Street overnight. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2 percent.

Japan's Nikkei 225 tumbled 1.9 percent and China's Shanghai Composite fell 0.4 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was flat. South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.2 percent. Singapore's Straits Times was up 0.3 percent.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.1 percent in Asia.

On Wednesday, the main Wall Street indices fell sharply. The S&P 500 tanked 1.9 percent, the Dow Jones 1.1 percent and the technology stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite 3.3 percent.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy India Cements for a target price of Rs 222 with a stop loss at Rs 200

Buy JSW Steel for a target of Rs 710 with a stop loss at Rs 676

Sell IGL for a target of Rs 450 with a stop loss at Rs 466.5

Sell IndiGo for a target of Rs 1,935 with a stop loss at Rs 1,996

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell Cummins India with a stop loss at Rs 948

Sell SBI Cards with a stop loss above Rs 942