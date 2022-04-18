Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: IGL, Hindustan Petroleum, DLF and more

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 failed to recover initial losses after a gap-down start on Monday amid weakness across global markets. Losses across most sectors pulled the headline indices lower in early deals, with heavyweights Infosys and HDFC Bank -- which reported their financial results last week -- being the biggest drags.

Both main gauges dropped as much as two percent in the first hour of trade. The Sensex tumbled as much as 1,186.2 points to 57,152.8 and the Nifty50 to as low as 17,160.7, down 315 points from its previous close.

Equities in other Asian markets fell despite better-than-expected macroeconomic data from China. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.4 percent in early hours.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 1.8 percent at the last count, China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.8 percent and Singapore's Straits Times down 0.4 percent. South Korea's KOSPI was flat.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.6 percent, suggesting a weak start ahead on Wall Street.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell DLF with a stop loss at Rs 399

Sell BHEL with a stop loss at Rs 56

Sell UBL with a stop loss at Rs 1,558

Buy HPCL with a stop loss at Rs 288

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy IGL for a target of Rs 404 with a stop loss at Rs 387

Sell Adani Ports for a target of Rs 821 with a stop loss at Rs 846.5

Sell Jindal Steel for a target of Rs 532 with a stop loss at Rs 560