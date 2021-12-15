Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: IGL, Axis Bank, Power Grid and more

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to start Wednesday's session on a soft note amid cautious gains in most other Asian markets ahead of the outcome of the Fed's policy review. At 8:50 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were down 15.5 points or 0.1 percent at 17,317.5, suggesting a muted opening ahead on Dalal Street.

Equities in other Asian markets edged higher as the world waited to hear from the US central bank on when it would stop buying assets and start raising interest rates, possibly piling pressure on its peers to follow. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.1 percent.

China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.1 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.3 percent.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.1 percent, South Korea's KOSPI 0.3 percent and Singapore's Straits Times 0.1 percent.

S&P 500 futures were flat in Asia. On Tuesday, the three main Wall Street indices ended 0.3-1.1 percent lower.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss below Rs 496

Short sell Marico with a stop loss above Rs 522

Short sell Shriram Transport Finance with a stop loss above Rs 1,414

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy IGL for a target of Rs 525 with a stop loss at Rs 503

Buy Axis Bank for a target of Rs 730 with a stop loss at Rs 699

Buy Power Grid for a target of Rs 218 with a stop loss at Rs 209