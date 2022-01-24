Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: ICICI Bank, Pidilite and more

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to make a gap-down opening on Monday amid weakness across global markets. At 8:50 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 110.5 points or 0.6 percent at 17,526.5.

Equities in other Asian markets fell on Monday with the Federal Reserve expected to confirm it will soon start draining the massive liquidity that has fuelled the huge gains in growth stocks in recent years. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.8 percent at the last count.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.5 percent, China's Shanghai Composite 0.3 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.9 percent. South Korea's KOSPI was down 1.7 percent and Singapore's Straits Times 0.2 percent.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.8 percent.

Wall Street's main indices dropped on Friday as Netflix earnings disappointed investors. The S&P 500 closed 1.9 percent lower, the Dow Jones fell 1.3 percent and the tech stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite plummeted 2.7 percent.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss at Rs 790

Buy Pidilite Industries with a stop loss at Rs 2,650

Sell UltraTech Cement with a stop loss at Rs 7,410

Sell Muthoot Finance with a stop loss at Rs 1,470

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Maintain a positive stance on ICICI Bank as long as the stock continues to close above Rs 788-790

Sideways stance on Reliance Industries, expect it to move in a range of Rs 2,420-2,560

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.