Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: ICICI Bank, Marico and more

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 started the week in the red mirroring the trend across global markets, as investors feared the repercussions of worsening inflation at a time of Fed's hawkish commentary.

Both headline indices fell as much as 1.4 percent in morning deals. The 30-scrip Sensex index fell 785 points to hit 56,412.1 at the weakest level of the day so far. The Nifty50 slid to as low as 16,928.6, down 243.4 points from its previous close.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy ICICI Bank on dips; probably the best bank for investing

Sell Tata Chemicals with a stop loss at Rs 989

Sell PVR with a stop loss at Rs 1,811

Sell ICICI Prudential with a stop loss at Rs 532

Sell Siemens with a stop loss at Rs 2,375

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

ICICI Bank has broken the key pivot levels of around Rs 751-752; worst case short-term target closer to about Rs 725

Sell Bharat Forge for a target of Rs 702 with a stop loss at Rs 735

Sell Hindustan Copper for a target of Rs 111 with a stop loss at Rs 120

Sell M&M Finance for a target of Rs 170 with a stop loss at Rs 180