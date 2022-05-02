Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Hindustan Unilever, Nestle, Coforge and more

By CNBCTV18.com | May 02, 2022, 09:09 AM IST (Published)

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start Monday's session sharply lower tracking weakness in other Asian markets amid thin trade. At 8:52 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 203.5 points or 1.2 percent at 16,923. Investors awaited more of earnings from India Inc for cues. All eyes will be on the Fed's decision on key interest rates due this week.

Equities in other Asian markets began the week lower amid thin trade, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan sliding 0.7 percent in early hours. Most markets in the region were shut for Labour Day.

Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's KOSPI were down 0.7 percent each.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.1 percent. On Friday, the three main Wall Street indices tumbled as Amazon slumped following a gloomy quarterly report and as the biggest surge in monthly inflation since 2005 spooked investors already worried about rising interest rates. The S&P 500 fell 3.6 percent, the Dow 2.8 percent and the Nasdaq Composite 4.2 percent.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell Navin Fluorine with a stop loss at Rs 3,950

Sell Sun TV with a stop loss at Rs 490

Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss at Rs 700

Buy Nestle with a stop loss at Rs 18,000

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Sell Bajaj Finance for a target of Rs 6,450 with a stop loss at Rs 6,775

Sell HUL for a target of Rs 1,550 with a stop loss at Rs 1,616

Sell Havells for a target of Rs 1,285 with a stop loss at Rs 1,320