Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Life, ICICI Prudential and more

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 started the last day of the May futures & options series higher, despite a mixed trend in other Asian markets following a strong session on Wall Street overnight. Gains in financial, IT and metal shares pushed the headline indices higher. Investors awaited the last leg of quarterly earnings from India Inc for cues.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Hindustan Aeronautics with a stop loss at Rs 1,730

Buy ICICI Prudential with a stop loss at Rs 505

Sell Page Industries with a stop loss at Rs 42,000

Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss at Rs 640

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy ICICI Prudential for a target of Rs 542 with a stop loss at Rs 509

Buy HDFC Life for a target of Rs 590 with a stop loss at Rs 559.5

Buy Hindustan Unilever for a target of Rs 1,790 with a stop loss at Rs 1,724

Sell Exide for a target of Rs 135 with a stop loss at Rs 142