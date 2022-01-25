Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Hero MotoCorp, AU Small Finance Bank and more

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to make start Tuesday's session on a negative note tracking weakness across other Asian markets. At 8:50 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 77 points or half a percent at 16,980, having dropped as much as 126 points earlier in the day.

Equities in other Asian markets fell on Tuesday despite overnight gains on Wall Street, amid nervousness among investors about the situation in Ukraine and ahead of the outcome of the Fed's scheduled policy review.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.2 percent at the last count. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down two percent, China's Shanghai Composite 0.6 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 1.8 percent. South Korea's KOSPI was down two percent and Singapore's Straits Times 1.2 percent.

S&P 500 futures in Asia were down 0.8 percent.

On Monday, a tumultuous day on Wall Street saw stocks end higher after posting heavy losses earlier in the day, as uncertainty over rising geopolitical tensions and Fed policy weighed down oil and boosted safe havens. The S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq Composite closed with gains of 0.3-0.6 percent.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell LIC Housing Finance with a stop loss at Rs 350

Sell Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services with a stop loss at Rs 155

Sell ITC with a stop loss at Rs 215

Buy Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss at Rs 2,650

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Sell Colgate-Palmolive for a target of Rs 1,360 with a stop loss at Rs 1,426

Sell IEX for a target of Rs 230 with a stop loss at Rs 242

Sell IRCTC for a target of Rs 780 with a stop loss at Rs 826