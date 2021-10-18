Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: HDFC, Jindal Steel, ACC and more

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start the week on a positive note shrugging off weakness across other Asian markets ahead of Chinese GDP data. At 8:50 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of NSE's Nifty50 index in India -- were up 15.5 points or 0.1 percent at 18,419.5, having risen as much as 65 points earlier in the day.

Asian shares were on edge as investors fret about the health of the world's second-largest economy even as US companies report strong quarterly earnings. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was last seen trading 0.2 percent lower.

Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark was down 0.3 percent. China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.7 percent.

S&P 500 E-Mini futures were up flat in early Asian trade, suggesting a muted start in the US on Monday. On Friday, the three main US indices rose 0.5-1.1 percent amid optimism on earnings.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy ACC with a stop loss at Rs 2,250

Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss at Rs 1,377

Buy JSW Steel

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy HDFC for a target of Rs 2,865 with a stop loss at Rs 2,790

Buy ICICI Bank for a target of Rs 750 with a stop loss at Rs 718

Buy Jindal Steel for a target of Rs 470 with a stop loss at Rs 435

Buy Punjab National Bank for a target of Rs 44.50 with a stop loss at Rs 41.50