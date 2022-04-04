Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: HDFC Bank, SBI Cards, Pidilite and more

Globally, news updates about the ongoing Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 surged on Monday amid cautious gains across global markets. The Sensex soared as much as 1,109.5 points or 1.9 percent to 60,386.2 and the Nifty50 climbed to as high as 17,963.5, up 293.1 points or 1.7 percent from its previous close.Globally, news updates about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and its impact on financial markets remained on investors' radar.

Equities in other Asian markets got off to a cautious start on Monday amid talk of yet more sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.4 percent in early hours.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was flat. China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.9 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng one percent, South Korea's KOSPI 0.2 percent and Singapore's Straits Times 0.1 percent.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.1 percent. On Friday, the three main Wall Street indices rose 0.3-0.4 percent after a monthly jobs report indicated a strong labour market.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell Sun Pharma with a stop loss above Rs 919

Buy SBI Cards with a stop loss below Rs 850

Buy AU Bank with a stop loss below Rs 1,235

Buy Pidilite Industries with a stop loss below Rs 2,444

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Amara Raja Batteries for a target of Rs 579 with a stop loss at Rs 548

Buy GAIL for a target of Rs 170 with a stop loss at Rs 156

Buy HDFC Bank for a target of Rs 1,545 with a stop loss at Rs 1,489