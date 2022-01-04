Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: HDFC Bank, AB Capital, USL and more

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks started Tuesday's session on a positive note though volatility prevailed amid the increasing cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the county .

The Sensex index rose as much as 313.5 points to 59,496.7 in morning deals, and the broader Nifty50 benchmark climbed to as high as 17,707.3, up 81.6 points from its previous close. Both indices mostly held on to opening gains though selling pressure in IT and pharma stocks played spoilsport.

Equities across other Asian markets were steady on Tuesday despite a record high in the S&P 500 overnight. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was flat at the last count.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 1.4 percent and Singapore's Straits Times 0.7 percent. South Korea's KOSPI down half a percent and China's Shanghai Composite 0.6 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was flat.

S&P 500 futures were flat in Asia on Tuesday.

Wall Street scaled a new peak on Monday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones closing 0.6-0.7 percent higher and the technology stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite surging 1.2 percent.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy United Spirits with a stop loss at Rs 860

Buy Piramal Enterprises with a stop loss at Rs 2,640

Sell HDFC Life with a stop loss at Rs 655

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy HDFC Bank for a target of Rs 1,560 with a stop loss at Rs 1,500

Buy AB Capital for a target of Rs 137 with a stop loss at Rs 127

Buy Coal India for a target of Rs 162 with a stop loss at Rs 152