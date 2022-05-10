Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: HCL Tech, PVR and more

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 struggle within a narrow range around the flatline amid choppy trade on Tuesday. Weakness across global markets as investors continued to fret over rising interest rates and fears of falling global economic growth continued to dampen the sentiment on Dalal Street.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy HCL Tech for a target of Rs 1,100 with a stop loss at Rs 1,064

Buy ABB India for a target of Rs 2,355 with a stop loss at Rs 2,284

Sell LIC Housing Finance for a target of Rs 338 with a stop loss at Rs 355.5

Sell Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail for a target of Rs 250 with a stop loss at Rs 268

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell Syngene International with a stop loss above Rs 580

Sell PVR with a stop loss above Rs 1,744

Sell Laurus Labs with a stop loss above Rs 560

Sell Tata Motors with a stop loss above Rs 408