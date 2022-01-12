Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: HCL Tech, Navin Fluorine, Cummins and more

By CNBCTV18.com | Jan 12, 2022, 09:08 AM IST (Published)

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to start Wednesday's session on a positive note tracking strength across global markets. At 8:25 am, Singapore Exchange Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 142 points or 0.8 percent at 18,233, suggesting a higher opening ahead on Dalal Street.

Equities in other Asian markets jumped tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony to Congress did not bring any major surprises for investors globally.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.9 percent at the last count.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 1.8 percent, China's Shanghai Composite 0.2 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 1.6 percent. South Korea's KOSPI was up 1.3 percent and Singapore's Straits Times 0.1 percent.

S&P 500 futures were flat in Asia.

On Tuesday, the three main Wall Street indices -- the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq Composite -- closed 0.5-1.4 percent higher.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Cummins India for a target of Rs 1,005 with a stop loss at Rs 960

Buy HCL Technologies for a target of Rs 1,395 with a stop loss at Rs 1,328

Buy Motherson Sumi for a target of Rs 265 with a stop loss at Rs 245

Sell Godrej Consumer for a target of Rs 890 with a stop loss at Rs 936

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell ICICI Lombard with a stop loss at Rs 1,450

Buy Navin Fluorine with a stop loss at Rs 4,000

Buy Canara Bank with a stop loss at Rs 217