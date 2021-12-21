Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: HCL Tech, Infosys, ICICI Prudential Life and more

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to start Tuesday's session on a positive note tracking gains across other Asian markets despite overnight losses on Wall Street. At 8:50 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were up 146.5 points or 0.9 percent at 16,804.5, suggesting a gap-up opening ahead on Dalal Street.
Equities in other Asian markets bounced back on Tuesday as investors assessed the impact of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on the world economy. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up half a percent at the last count.
Japan's Nikkei 225 was up two percent, and China's Shanghai Composite, Hong Kong's Hang Seng and South Korea's KOSPI up half a percent each. Singapore's Straits Times was up 0.6 percent.
S&P 500 futures were up 0.6 percent in Asia. On Monday, the three main Wall Street indices ended 1.1-1.2 percent lower.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss at Rs 1,140
Sell HDFC AMC with a stop loss at Rs 2,355
Sell Hindalco Industries with a stop loss at Rs 445
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Infosys for a target of Rs 1,830 with a stop loss at Rs 1,784
Buy Wipro for a target of Rs 685 with a stop loss at Rs 656
Buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance for a target of Rs 556 with a stop loss at Rs 533
Sell Coal India for a target of Rs 135 with a stop loss at Rs 146
Note To Readers
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.