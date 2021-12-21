Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: HCL Tech, Infosys, ICICI Prudential Life and more

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to start Tuesday's session on a positive note tracking gains across other Asian markets despite overnight losses on Wall Street. At 8:50 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were up 146.5 points or 0.9 percent at 16,804.5, suggesting a gap-up opening ahead on Dalal Street.

Equities in other Asian markets bounced back on Tuesday as investors assessed the impact of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on the world economy. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up half a percent at the last count.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was up two percent, and China's Shanghai Composite, Hong Kong's Hang Seng and South Korea's KOSPI up half a percent each. Singapore's Straits Times was up 0.6 percent.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.6 percent in Asia. On Monday, the three main Wall Street indices ended 1.1-1.2 percent lower.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss at Rs 1,140

Sell HDFC AMC with a stop loss at Rs 2,355

Sell Hindalco Industries with a stop loss at Rs 445

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Infosys for a target of Rs 1,830 with a stop loss at Rs 1,784

Buy Wipro for a target of Rs 685 with a stop loss at Rs 656

Buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance for a target of Rs 556 with a stop loss at Rs 533