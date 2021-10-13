Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Havells, Canara Bank, JSW Steel and more

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to make a positive start on Wednesday amid mixed global cues. At 8:51 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of NSE's Nifty50 index in India -- were up 46 points or 0.3 percent at 18,050.5.

Equities in other Asian markets were on edge as worries about soaring power prices fuelling inflation weighed on sentiment and drove expectations the US would taper its emergency bond buying programme. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2 percent. Japan's Nikkei was down 0.1 percent, China's Shanghai Composite down 0.6 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 1.4 percent. Singapore's Straits Times rose 1.2 percent and South Korea's Kospi was up 1.1 percent.

S&P 500 E-Mini futures were down 0.2 percent in early Asian trade, suggesting a mildly positive start in the US on Wednesday.

Overnight on Wall Street, the three main indices ended a choppy session 0.1-0.3 percent lower.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Canara Bank for a target of Rs 198 with a stop loss at Rs 182

Buy Federal Bank for a target of Rs 92 with a stop loss at Rs 87

Buy Hindustan Aeronautics for a target of Rs 1,460 with a stop loss at Rs 1,367

Buy Havells for a target of Rs 1,465 with a stop loss at Rs 1,400

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Havells is a buying opportunity for both intraday and positional traders; buying on dips recommended

Buy JSW Steel on dips