Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Havells, BEL, NMDC and more

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to start Tuesday's session on a positive note tracking gains across global markets. At 7:57 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were up 84.5 points or 0.5 percent at 17,025, suggesting a gap-up opening ahead on Dalal Street.

Equities across other Asian markets moved higher early on Tuesday after China pledged steps to support slowing economic growth. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.6 percent.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 1.3 percent, and China's Shanghai Composite gauge up 0.4 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 1.2 percent, South Korea's KOSPI 0.3 percent and Singapore's Straits Times 0.3 percent.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.2 percent in Asia.

On Monday, the three main Wall Street indices ended 0.9-1.9 percent higher, as economy-linked banking and energy stocks charged back, and fear about the Omicron variant eased.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy BEL with a stop loss of Rs 202.25.

Buy Havells with a stop loss of Rs 1,335.

Buy L&T Finance Holdings with a stop loss of Rs 75.

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 872 and a target of Rs 830-825.Sell Divi’s Laboratories with a stop loss of Rs 4,691 and a target of Rs 4,520.

Buy BEL with a stop loss of Rs 204 and a target of Rs 215.

Buy NMDC with a stop loss of Rs 140 and a target of Rs 149.