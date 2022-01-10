Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Grasim, Ramco Cements, Aarti Industries more

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to start the week on a positive note. At 8:40 am, Singapore Exchange Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 73 points or 0.4 percent at 17,930, suggesting a higher opening ahead on Dalal Street.

Equities in other Asian markets were mixed on Monday as investors awaited another US inflation reading that could well set the seal on an early rate hike from the Fed. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2 percent at the last count.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.3 percent and Singapore's Straits Times up 1.1 percent, but China's Shanghai Composite down 0.3 percent and South Korea's KOSPI down 1.1 percent.

S&P 500 futures were flat in Asia.

On Friday, Wall Street's main indices moved largely lower after the release of payroll data, which showed US employment rose by a less-than-expected amount last month. The S&P 500 fell 0.4 percent and the Nasdaq Composite one percent. The Dow Jones ended flat.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Hindalco Industries for a target price of Rs 505 with a stop loss at Rs 488

Buy NALCO for a target of Rs 115 with a stop loss at Rs 108

Buy Grasim for a target of Rs 1,845 with a stop loss at Rs 1,777

Buy Aarti Industries for a target of Rs 1,070 with a stop loss at Rs 1,013

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Ramco Cements with a stop loss below Rs 1,000

Intraday short MCX with a stop loss above Rs 1,633