Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Godrej Consumer, Nestle, Bosch and more

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to start the first session of 2022 on a flat note, amid thin trade in other Asian markets. At 7:38 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of NSE's Nifty50 benchmark index in India -- were up 0.5 point at 17,440.
Equities in other Asian markets were mixed amid thin trade on account of holidays in most regions. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was flat at the last count. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.2 percent, South Korea's KOSPI up 0.3 percent and Singapore's Straits Times up 0.4 percent.
S&P 500 futures were up 0.4 percent.
On Friday, Wall Street's three main indices dropped 0.2-0.6 percent. Ten of 11 major S&P sectors gained amid quiet trading, with energy leading the charge.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Godrej Consumer with a stop loss at Rs 940
Buy Aarti Industries with a stop loss at Rs 980
Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss at Rs 1,760
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Hindalco for a target of Rs 490 with a stop loss at Rs 464
Buy Bosch for a target of Rs 18,000 with a stop loss at Rs 16,900
Buy Lupin for a target of Rs 980 with a stop loss at Rs 936
Buy Nestle for a target of Rs 20,300 with a stop loss at Rs 19,500
Note To Readers
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.