Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Godrej Consumer, Nestle, Bosch and more

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to start the first session of 2022 on a flat note, amid thin trade in other Asian markets . At 7:38 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of NSE's Nifty50 benchmark index in India -- were up 0.5 point at 17,440.

Equities in other Asian markets were mixed amid thin trade on account of holidays in most regions. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was flat at the last count. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.2 percent, South Korea's KOSPI up 0.3 percent and Singapore's Straits Times up 0.4 percent.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.4 percent.

On Friday, Wall Street's three main indices dropped 0.2-0.6 percent. Ten of 11 major S&P sectors gained amid quiet trading, with energy leading the charge.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Godrej Consumer with a stop loss at Rs 940

Buy Aarti Industries with a stop loss at Rs 980

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss at Rs 1,760

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Hindalco for a target of Rs 490 with a stop loss at Rs 464

Buy Bosch for a target of Rs 18,000 with a stop loss at Rs 16,900

Buy Lupin for a target of Rs 980 with a stop loss at Rs 936