The Indian market is likely to open higher Wednesday following positive global cues. The SGX Nifty was also trading 40.50 points or 0.28 percent higher at the 14,767.50 level indicating a positive start for Indian indices. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Wednesday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 704, target at Rs 750

- Buy Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 4,154, target at Rs 4,306

- Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 576, target at Rs 652

- Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 368, target at Rs 430

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 636, target at Rs 670

- Buy IGL with a stop loss of Rs 540, target at Rs 580

- Buy RIL with a stop loss of Rs 1,909, target at Rs 1,960

- Buy Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 510, target at Rs 540

