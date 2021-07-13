Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for today

Indian indices are likely to open on a positive note on Tuesday tracking gains in Asian peers. Meanwhile, investors remained cautious as India's retail inflation came in at 6.26 percent in June, above the RBI comfort limit for the second month. Meanwhile, the SGX Nifty was trading over 125 points or nearly a percent higher above 15,800, indicating a gap up opening for the Indian indices. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Tuesday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

—Buy Tata Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 768, target at Rs 786

—Buy Dr Lal Pathlabs with a stop loss of 3,475, target at Rs 3,570

—Buy Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 770, target at Rs 790

—Sell LIC Hosuing with a stop loss of Rs 467, target at Rs 455

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

—Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 6,960, target at Rs 7,400

—Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 2,050, target at Rs 2,125

—Sell Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 951, target at Rs 910

—Buy DLF with a stop loss of Rs 305, target at Rs 322

Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.