Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for today

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

    The Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty may see a gap-up opening on Thursday as the SGX Nifty was trading at around 15,760 level versus Nifty Futures’ Tuesday close of 15,637.
    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.
    Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

    Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

    —Buy Coforge with a stop loss of Rs 4,490, target at Rs 4,620
    —Buy Divi's Laboratories with a stop loss of Rs 4,740, target at Rs 4,870
    —Buy Godrej Consumer Products with a stop loss of Rs 940, target at Rs 960
    —Sell TVS Motor Company with a stop loss of Rs 588, target at Rs 576

    Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

    —Buy Granules India with a stop loss of Rs 360, target at Rs 385
    —Buy Havells India with a stop loss of Rs 1,089, target at Rs 1,135
    —Sell ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 657, target at Rs 625
    —Sell L&T Finance Holdings with a stop loss of Rs 92, target at Rs 84
    Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
