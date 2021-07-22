Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for today

The Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty may see a gap-up opening on Thursday as the SGX Nifty was trading at around 15,760 level versus Nifty Futures’ Tuesday close of 15,637.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

—Buy Coforge with a stop loss of Rs 4,490, target at Rs 4,620

—Buy Divi's Laboratories with a stop loss of Rs 4,740, target at Rs 4,870

—Buy Godrej Consumer Products with a stop loss of Rs 940, target at Rs 960

—Sell TVS Motor Company with a stop loss of Rs 588, target at Rs 576

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

—Buy Granules India with a stop loss of Rs 360, target at Rs 385

—Buy Havells India with a stop loss of Rs 1,089, target at Rs 1,135

—Sell ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 657, target at Rs 625

—Sell L&T Finance Holdings with a stop loss of Rs 92, target at Rs 84

Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.