Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for today

The Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty may see a gap-up opening on Thursday as the SGX Nifty was trading at around 15,760 level versus Nifty Futures’ Tuesday close of 15,637.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.
Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:
Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com
—Buy Coforge with a stop loss of Rs 4,490, target at Rs 4,620
—Buy Divi's Laboratories with a stop loss of Rs 4,740, target at Rs 4,870
—Buy Godrej Consumer Products with a stop loss of Rs 940, target at Rs 960
—Sell TVS Motor Company with a stop loss of Rs 588, target at Rs 576
Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com
—Buy Granules India with a stop loss of Rs 360, target at Rs 385
—Buy Havells India with a stop loss of Rs 1,089, target at Rs 1,135
—Sell ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 657, target at Rs 625
—Sell L&T Finance Holdings with a stop loss of Rs 92, target at Rs 84
Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published: IST