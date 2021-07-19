Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for today

Indian indices are likely to open lower on Monday following losses in global peers as fears of rising inflation and a relentless surge in Delta variant of the coronavirus in Asian countries dampened investors’ risk appetite. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.
Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Monday:
Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com
—Buy Dr Lal Pathlabs with a stop loss of Rs 3,385, target at Rs 3,455
—Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of 7,230, target at Rs 7,450
—Sell Amara Raja Batteries with a stop loss of Rs 735, target at Rs 720
—Sell Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 695, target at Rs 680
Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com
—Sell Bandhan Bank with a stop loss of Rs 314.5, target at Rs 296
—Sell Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 2,645, target at Rs 2,550
—Buy Havells with a stop loss of Rs 1,059, target at Rs 1,110
—Sell Tata Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 771, target at Rs 745
