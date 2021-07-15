Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for today

Indian indices are likely to open on a flat note on Thursday tracking a similar trend on SGX Nifty. The Nifty futures were trading 18.50 points or 0.12 percent lower at the 15,845.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:15 am. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

—Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 1,230, target at Rs 1,262

—Buy SBI Life with a stop loss of 1,040, target at Rs 1,065

—Sell Siemens with a stop loss of Rs 2,025, target at Rs 1,970

—Sell Adani Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 1,415, target at Rs 1,380

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

—Buy Apollo Tyres with a stop loss of Rs 234.5, target at Rs 256

—Buy Shree Cement with a stop loss of Rs 28,000, target at Rs 29,400

—Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 1,065, target at Rs 1,100

—Sell Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 708, target at Rs 678

Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.