    Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for today

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

    Indian indices are likely to open on a flat note on Thursday tracking a similar trend on SGX Nifty. The Nifty futures were trading 18.50 points or 0.12 percent lower at the 15,845.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:15 am. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.
    Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:
    Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com
    —Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 1,230, target at Rs 1,262
    —Buy SBI Life with a stop loss of 1,040, target at Rs 1,065
    —Sell Siemens with a stop loss of Rs 2,025, target at Rs 1,970
    —Sell Adani Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 1,415, target at Rs 1,380
    Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com
    —Buy Apollo Tyres with a stop loss of Rs 234.5, target at Rs 256
    —Buy Shree Cement with a stop loss of Rs 28,000, target at Rs 29,400
    —Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 1,065, target at Rs 1,100
    —Sell Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 708, target at Rs 678
    Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
