    Home>
    market>
    stocks>
    • Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for today

    Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for today

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

    The Indian market is likely to open lower on Wednesday following weakness in global peers after a sharp rise in US inflation spooked investors while boosting dollar and treasury yields. The trend on SGX Nifty also indicates a negative start for the broader index in India. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.
    Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Wednesday:
    Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com
    —Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 675, target at Rs 692
    —Buy UPL with a stop loss of 824, target at Rs 844
    —Sell Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 714, target at Rs 692
    —Sell Zee with a stop loss of Rs 218, target at Rs 208
    Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com
    —Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 653, target at Rs 686
    —Sell APL with a stop loss of Rs 976, target at Rs 942
    —Buy Apollo Tyres with a stop loss of Rs 230, target at Rs 246
    —Buy SBI Life with a stop loss of Rs 1,036, target at Rs 1,085
    Catch all live market updates here
    Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    (Edited by : Pranati Deva)
    First Published: IST
