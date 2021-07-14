Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for today

The Indian market is likely to open lower on Wednesday following weakness in global peers after a sharp rise in US inflation spooked investors while boosting dollar and treasury yields. The trend on SGX Nifty also indicates a negative start for the broader index in India. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Wednesday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

—Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 675, target at Rs 692

—Buy UPL with a stop loss of 824, target at Rs 844

—Sell Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 714, target at Rs 692

—Sell Zee with a stop loss of Rs 218, target at Rs 208

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

—Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 653, target at Rs 686

—Sell APL with a stop loss of Rs 976, target at Rs 942

—Buy Apollo Tyres with a stop loss of Rs 230, target at Rs 246

—Buy SBI Life with a stop loss of Rs 1,036, target at Rs 1,085

Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.