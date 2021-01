The Indian market is likely to open higher on Thursday following a rally in international markets amid positive global cues. The SGX Nifty was also trading 63.00 points or 0.43 percent higher at 14,707.00, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and Nifty50. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Havells with a stop loss of Rs 1,004, target at Rs 1,080

- Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 536, target at Rs 582

- Buy L&T with a stop loss of Rs 1,347, target at Rs 1,453

- Buy RIL with a stop loss of Rs 2,003, target at Rs 2,154

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Apollo Tyres with a stop loss of Rs 197, target at Rs 214

- Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 2,655, target at Rs 2,790

- Buy Mindtree with a stop loss of Rs 1,760, target at Rs 1,830

- Buy Bank of Baroda with a stop loss of Rs 77.5, target at Rs 84

