The Indian equity benchmark indices opened flat on Thursday as gains in auto and metal stocks were countered by selling in banking and financial stocks.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.01 percent, or 6.89 points, higher at 47,753.11, while the Nifty50 index opened at 13,970.00, down 11.95 points, or 0.09 percent.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 120, target at Rs 141

- Buy Godrej Consumer Products with a stop loss of Rs 735, target at Rs 781

- Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 2,472, target at Rs 2,623

- Sell Sun TV with a stop loss of Rs 491, target at Rs 458

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 5,225, target at Rs 5,600

- Buy Dabur with a stop loss of Rs 527, target at Rs 565

- Sell Petronet LNG with a stop loss of Rs 250.5, target at Rs 238

- Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 7,525, target at Rs 7,800

