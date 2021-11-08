Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Eicher Motors, HPCL, Alembic Pharma and more

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start the week on a positive note as the market resumes trading after a long weekend. At 8:40 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of NSE's Nifty50 index in India -- were up 65.5 points or 0.4 percent at 18,006.
Equities in other Asian markets gave up initial gains lower as caution was warranted ahead of a reading on US inflation. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2 percent at the last count. Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.1 percent.
South Korea's KOSPI was down one percent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 0.3 percent. China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.1 percent and Singapore's Straits Times up 0.5 percent.
On Friday, Wall Street's main indices rose to record highs in a broad-based rally after data showed strong jobs growth in the US in October.
S&P 500 E-Mini futures were down 0.2 percent in early Asian trade.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy L&T Financial Holding for a target of Rs 94-95 with a stop loss at Rs 84.20
Buy Alembic Pharma with a stop loss at Rs 765
Sell Hindalco with a stop loss at Rs 482
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Delta Corp for a target of Rs 295 with a stop loss at Rs 276
Buy Indian Hotels for a target of Rs 230 with a stop loss at Rs 209
Buy Eicher Motors for a target of Rs 2,710 with a stop loss at Rs 2,640
Buy HPCL for a target of Rs 334 with a stop loss at Rs 315
