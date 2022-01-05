Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Dr Reddy's, Shree Cement, Voltas and more

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to start Wednesday's session on a positive note though caution prevailed among investors amid increasing cases of the Omicron variant of COVID . The Sensex gained as much as 86.9 points to touch 59,942.8 in early deals, and the broader Nifty50 climbed to as high as 17,823.2, up 17.9 points from its previous close.

Equities in other Asian markets declined amid concerns about the increasing Omicron cases across regions, with MSCI's broadest index down 0.8 percent at the last count. China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.6 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.9 percent. Japan's Nikkei 225 was flat.

South Korea's KOSPI was down 1.3 percent. Singapore's Straits Times eked out a gain of 0.2 percent.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.2 percent in Asia.

On Tuesday, the three main Wall Street indices closed on a mixed note. The Dow Jones rose 0.6 percent, but the S&P 500 dipped 0.1 percent and the technology stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.3 percent. Data showed US manufacturing slowed and COVID-19 spread.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Shree Cement with a stop loss at Rs 26,500

Buy Voltas with a stop loss at Rs 1,220

Sell Manappuram Finance with a stop loss at Rs 169.4

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Dr Reddy’s for a target of Rs 4,900 with a stop loss at Rs 4,810

Buy GNFC for a target of Rs 492 with a stop loss at Rs 460

Buy Voltas for a target of Rs 1,285 with a stop loss at Rs 1,244