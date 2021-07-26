Home

    Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today.

    The Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty are trading flat in the pre-opening session Monday amid a muted trend in the Asian peers.
    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today.
    Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

    Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

    —Buy Divi's Lab with a stop loss of Rs 4,780, target at Rs 4,880

    —Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 1,570, target at Rs 2,510
    —Sell Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 2,580, target at Rs 2,510
    —Sell Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 688, target at Rs 670

    Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

    —Buy ITC with a stop loss of Rs 209, target at Rs 218

    —Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 668, target at Rs 692
    —Sell Cadilla with a stop loss of Rs 623, target at Rs 600
    —Sell HDFC Bank a stop loss of Rs 1460, target at Rs 1400

    Catch all live market updates here

    Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    (Edited by : Yashi Gupta)
    First Published:  IST
    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Britannia3,491.00 51.20 1.49
    Titan Company1,723.40 22.45 1.32
    Divis Labs4,887.80 63.05 1.31
    Hindalco396.65 4.90 1.25
    Sun Pharma702.45 8.45 1.22
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Titan Company1,724.25 23.60 1.39
    Sun Pharma702.45 8.45 1.22
    UltraTechCement7,566.65 77.70 1.04
    Infosys1,607.90 17.55 1.10
    Bajaj Finserv13,342.05 141.45 1.07
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.46500.06500.09
    Euro-Rupee87.68800.08200.09
    Pound-Rupee102.40700.09500.09
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67500.00200.30
