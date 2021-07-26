Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar

The Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty are trading flat in the pre-opening session Monday amid a muted trend in the Asian peers.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

—Buy Divi's Lab with a stop loss of Rs 4,780, target at Rs 4,880

—Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 1,570, target at Rs 2,510

—Sell Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 2,580, target at Rs 2,510

—Sell Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 688, target at Rs 670

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

—Buy ITC with a stop loss of Rs 209, target at Rs 218

—Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 668, target at Rs 692

—Sell Cadilla with a stop loss of Rs 623, target at Rs 600

—Sell HDFC Bank a stop loss of Rs 1460, target at Rs 1400

Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.