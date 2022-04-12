Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Birlasoft, PVR, HCL Tech and more

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-down start on Tuesday amid weakness across global markets. At 8:31 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were down 166 points or 0.9 percent at 17,576. Globally, the Russia-Ukraine war and rising COVID infections in China remained on investors' radar.

Equities in other Asian markets were largely in the red as US Treasury yields spiked to three-year peaks ahead of data on inflation in the world's largest economy, which could foreshadow even more aggressive rate hikes from the Fed.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.1 percent at the last count.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 1 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.1 percent, South Korea's KOSPI 1.1 percent and Singapore's Straits Times 0.8 percent. China's Shanghai Composite eked out a gain of 0.1 percent.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.4 percent.

Overnight on Wall Street, the three main indices fell as investors started the holiday-shortened week in a risk-off mood. The S&P 500 fell 1.7 per ent, the Dow Jones 1.2 percent and the Nasdaq Composite 2.2 percent.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Divi’s Labs with a stop loss at Rs 4,440

Buy Birlasoft with a stop loss at Rs 480

Sell Deepak Nitrite with a stop loss at Rs 2,320

Sell PVR with a stop loss at Rs 1,910

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Sell Pidilite Industries for a target of Rs 2,410 with a stop loss at Rs 2,465

Sell Laurus Labs for a target of Rs 585 with a stop loss at Rs 608

Sell HCL Technologies for a target of Rs 1,100 with a stop loss at Rs 1,145.5