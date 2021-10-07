Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Coromandel, Indus Towers, ITC and more

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-up opening on Thursday tracking strength across global markets on improving risk appetite among investors. At 8:36 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of NSE's Nifty50 index in India -- were up 147.5 points or 0.8 percent at 17,776.

Equities in other Asian markets rallied, taking heart from a late recovery on Wall Street after US politicians appeared close to a temporary deal to avert a federal debt default and as Russia reassured Europe on gas supplies, calming volatile markets. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was last seen up 1.4 percent in early Asian trade. Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 1.7 percent. Singapore's Straits Times was up one percent. Chinese markets remained closed for a holiday.

Overnight on Wall Street, the three main indices rose 0.3-0.5 percent as investors grew more optimistic that congressional Democrats and Republicans could reach a deal to avert a government debt default.

S&P 500 E-Mini futures were up 0.6 percent in early Asian trade, suggesting a positive start in the US on Thursday.

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Coromandel International for a target price of Rs 866 with a stop loss at Rs 850

Buy Godrej Properties for a target of Rs 2,315 with a stop loss at Rs 2,265

Buy Indus Towers for a target of Rs 317 with a stop loss at Rs 310

Sell Cummins for a target of Rs 873 with a stop loss at Rs 890

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Coromandel International for a target of Rs 890 with a stop loss at Rs 844

Buy ITC for a target of Rs 238 with a stop loss at Rs 227

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank for a target of Rs 1,995 with a stop loss at Rs 1,939

Sell Adani Ports around Rs 730-735 for a target of Rs 712 with a stop loss at Rs 746