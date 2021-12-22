Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Coforge, L&T Infotech, Colgate-Palmolive and more

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to start Wednesday's session on a positive note tracking gains across global markets. At 8:48 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were up 28 points or 0.2 percent at 16,856. Equities in other Asian markets rose on Wednesday tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, despite the increasing number of Omicron cases around the globe.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.6 percent at the last count. Japan's Nikkei 225 and China's Shanghai Composite were up 0.1 percent each, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.9 percent. South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.2 percent and Singapore's Straits Times 0.1 percent.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.1 percent in Asia.

On Tuesday, the three main US indices surged 1.6-2.4 percent following strong earnings by Nike and Micron.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell IDFC First Bank with a stop loss at Rs 46.5

Buy Coforge with a stop loss at Rs 5,212

Buy L&T Infotech with a stop loss at Rs 6,740

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy HCL Technologies for a target of Rs 1,240 with a stop loss at Rs 1,190

Buy Dr Reddy’s for a target of Rs 4,690 with a stop loss at Rs 4,585

Sell SBI for a target of Rs 435-436 with a stop loss at Rs 456