Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: JSW Steel, Dr Reddy's and more

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Monday's session on a negative note tracking weakness across other Asian markets, as investors geared up for a lineup of central bank meetings due this week. At 8:54 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were down 119 points or 0.7 percent at 17,777.5. All eyes were on the onset of the earnings season with TCS scheduled to report its financial results for the March quarter later in the day.

Equities in other Asian markets began the day in the red, as investors awaited central bank meetings lined up during the course of the week. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.3 percent in early hours.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.7 percent, China's Shanghai Composite 1.3 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 2.3 percent, South Korea's KOSPI 0.5 percent and Singapore's Straits Times 0.9 percent. S&P 500 futures were down 0.5 percent.

On Friday, Wall Street indices ended a choppy session on a mixed note on Friday as investors assessed the economic outlook with the Fed moving to fight inflation. The Dow Jones rose 0.4 percent, but the S&P 500 fell 0.3 percent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.3 percent.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss at Rs 731

Buy REC with a stop loss at Rs 132

Buy Pfizer with a stop loss at Rs 4,450

Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss at Rs 4,500

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Sell Coforge for a target of Rs 4,260 with a stop loss at Rs 4,410

Sell Crompton Consumer for a target of Rs 364 with a stop loss at Rs 380

Buy Dr Reddy’s Laboratories for a target of Rs 4,500 with a stop loss at Rs 4,385