Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Cadila, Titan, Eicher Motors and more

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to start Thursday's session on a flat note, despite gains in most other Asian markets though caution prevailed about the Omicron variant of COVID-19 . At 8:38 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of NSE's Nifty50 benchmark index in India -- were up 4.5 points at 17,274.

Equities in other Asian markets were largely higher on Thursday as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 clouded the last trading day of the year for many exchanges around the globe. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.3 percent at the last count.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.2 percent, China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.5 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng up 0.5 percent. South Korea's KOSPI and Singapore's Straits Times were down 0.1 percent each.

S&P 500 futures were flat in Asia.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones ended a volatile session on Wall Street up 0.1-0.3 percent at record highs though the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.1 percent.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Titan with a stop loss at Rs 2,400

Buy L&T Technology Services with a stop loss at Rs 5,400

Buy Eicher Motors on dips with a stop loss at Rs 2,470

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Cadila Healthcare for a target of Rs 480 with a stop loss at Rs 464

Buy Divi’s Laboratories for a target of Rs 4,700 with a stop loss at Rs 4,590

Buy Ipca Laboratories for a target of Rs 2,185 with a stop loss at Rs 2,100