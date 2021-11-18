Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Birlasoft, MRF and more

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start the last session of the holiday-truncated trading week on a flat note amid weakness across other Asian markets. At 8:57 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were down 4.5 points at 17,879.

Equities in other Asian markets began the day on a weak note tracking overnight losses on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.7 percent in early trade. Japan's Nikkei 225 index was down 0.8 percent.

China's Shanghai Composite fell 0.6 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 1.4 percent and South Korea's KOSPI 0.2 percent, and Singapore's Straits Times was flat.

S&P 500 futures were flat in early Asian trade. On Wednesday, the three main Wall Street indices fell 0.3-0.6 percent as investors fretted over early rate hikes by the Federal Reserve after strong retail earnings.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell LIC Housing Finance with a stop loss at Rs 417

Buy MRF with a stop loss at Rs 78,210

Sell Coal India with a stop loss at Rs 159.3

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Birlasoft for a target of Rs 495-500 with a stop loss at Rs 464

Sell Divi’s Laboratories for a target of Rs 4,650 with a stop loss at Rs 4,820

Sell Lupin for a target of Rs 880 with a stop loss at Rs 925