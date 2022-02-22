Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Biocon, Titan, Adani Enterprises and more

SGX ) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 benchmark index -- were down 212 points or 1.2 percent at 16,994. Indian equity benchmarks are likely to make a gap-down opening on Tuesday tracking weakness across global markets amid Ukraine-Russia concerns. At 8:44 am, Singapore Exchange () Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 benchmark index -- were down 212 points or 1.2 percent at 16,994.

Equities in other Asian markets began the day on a sharply negative note as Russia ordered troops into eastern Ukraine. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.5 percent at the last count. Crude oil prices hit a seven-year high.

Japan's Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were down 2.2 percent each, China's Shanghai Composite 1.3 percent, South Korea's KOSPI 1.8 percent and Singapore's Straits Times 0.7 percent.

S&P 500 futures were down 1.6 percent. Wall Street was shut on Monday for the Presidents Day holiday.

Earlier that day, European shares fell as investors monitored the Russia-Ukraine situation, though unexpectedly strong economic data from the eurozone lent some support. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed 1.3 percent lower.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Sell Adani Enterprises for a target of Rs 1,640 with a stop loss at Rs 1,705

Sell Apollo Tyres for a target of Rs 196 with a stop loss at Rs 2,06.5

Sell L&T Technology Services for a target of Rs 4,275 with a stop loss at Rs 4,405

Buy Biocon for a target of Rs 398 with a stop loss at Rs 379

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell Titan with a stop loss above Rs 2,488

Sell Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss above Rs 16,240

Sell Syngene International with a stop loss above Rs 565