Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Biocon, LIC Housing Finance, IGL and more

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to start Thursday's session on a muted note amid a mixed trend in global markets. At 8:58 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 18 points or 0.1 percent at 17,790.5.
Shares in other Asian markets were mixed amid persisting concerns about global growth and geopolitical tensions.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.3 percent at the last count. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 1.2 percent. South Korea's KOSPI was up 2.1 percent, and Singapore's Straits Times up 1.8 percent.
Several markets, including China and Hong Kong, remained shut for Lunar New Year holidays.
S&P 500 futures were down 1.1 percent, after the three main Wall Street indices ended a choppy session 0.5-0.9 percent higher boosted by upbeat earnings.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy IGL with a stop loss at Rs 390
Buy PI Industries with a stop loss at Rs 2,370
Buy DRL with a stop loss at Rs 4,300
Sell MCX with a stop loss at Rs 1,590
Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
Buy Biocon for a target of Rs 405 with a stop loss at Rs 379
Buy Can Fin Homes for a target of Rs 690 with a stop loss at Rs 648
Buy LIC Housing Finance for a target of Rs 416 with a stop loss at Rs 393
Sell HPCL for a target of Rs 278 with a stop loss at Rs 296
Note To Readers
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.