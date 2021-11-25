Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Bharti Airtel, Zee Entertainment and more

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Thursday's session on a weak note amid weakness across other Asian markets. At 8:52 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange, an early indicator of the Nifty50 index, were down 13 points or 0.1 percent at 17,428, having declined as much as 21.5 points to 17,419.5 earlier in the day.
Equities in other Asian markets tumbled, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.3 percent at the last count. China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.2 percent, South Korea's KOSPI 0.4 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.4 percent and Singapore's Straits Times 0.1 percent.
Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 0.7 percent.
S&P 500 futures were up 0.2 percent in early Asian trade. The US market will remain closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving Day.
Wall Street indices ended mostly higher on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite rising 0.2-0.4 percent, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average finishing marginally lower.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Intraday short on IndusInd Bank with a stop loss above Rs 994
Intraday short on Atul with a stop loss above Rs 8,718
Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss at Rs 731
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Zee Entertainment for a target of Rs 355 with a stop loss at Rs 325
Sell Infosys for a target of Rs 1,660 with a stop loss at Rs 1,711
Sell IRCTC for a target of Rs 830 with a stop loss at Rs 878
Sell on Oberoi Realty for a target of Rs 845 with a stop loss at Rs 885
