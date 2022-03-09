Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Bharti Airtel, Petronet LNG, Indian Hotels and more

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 started Wednesday's session on a positive note amid a mixed trend across global markets, as investors assessed the impact of the United States' decision to ban Russia oil imports over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine . Both headline indices added to opening gains in early deals.

The 30-scrip Sensex index rose as much as 369.9 points or 0.7 percent to 53,794, and the broader Nifty50 benchmark climbed to as high as 16,094.7, up 81.3 points or 0.5 percent from its previous close.

Equities in other Asian markets began the day largely in the green as investors assessed the impact of a worsening Russia-Ukraine conflict. Crude oil prices continued to rise after a new US ban on Russian oil and other energy imports.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up half a percent at the last count. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.6 percent and Singapore's Straits Times one percent. China's Shanghai Composite was flat and Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 0.1 percent.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.4 percent.

On Tuesday, the three main Wall Street indices fell 0.3-0.7 percent as investors weighed fast-paced developments around the crisis in Ukraine.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell Whirlpool with a stop loss at Rs 1,629

Buy BEL with a stop loss at Rs 208

Buy Petronet LNG with a stop loss at Rs 216

Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss at Rs 4,595

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Strides Arcolab for a target of Rs 336 with a stop loss at Rs 319

Buy Bharti Airtel for a target of Rs 704 with a stop loss at Rs 673

Buy Delta Corp for a target of Rs 272 with a stop loss at Rs 264